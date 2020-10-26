Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $49,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Aaron’s stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.54. 7,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,675. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $255,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.