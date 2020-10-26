ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 24 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

