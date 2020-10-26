Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

