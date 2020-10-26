AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$4.65 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $230.73 million and a PE ratio of -290.63.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

