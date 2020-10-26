Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 74.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.9% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $$62.04 during trading hours on Monday. 4,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,091. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

