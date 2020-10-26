Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Invests $210,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

