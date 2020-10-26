Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Purchases 3,515 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.41. 42,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $123.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

