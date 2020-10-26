Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.00. 95,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,806. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average is $291.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

