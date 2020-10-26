AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,524 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.67% of AFLAC worth $174,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in AFLAC by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after acquiring an additional 639,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 75,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

