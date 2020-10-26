Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) versus Bright Scholar Education (NASDAQ:BEDU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bright Scholar Education and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 0 2 0 0 2.00 Afya 0 4 3 0 2.43

Bright Scholar Education presently has a consensus target price of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 48.92%. Afya has a consensus target price of $27.31, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Bright Scholar Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education is more favorable than Afya.

Risk and Volatility

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Afya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $358.25 million 2.24 $33.70 million $0.30 21.60 Afya $182.42 million 12.97 $39.00 million $0.70 37.67

Afya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Scholar Education. Bright Scholar Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education 7.72% 9.50% 3.22% Afya 26.38% 13.09% 9.27%

Summary

Afya beats Bright Scholar Education on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students. As of November 30, 2019, it operated 80 schools across 10 provinces in China, as well as 8 schools internationally with a total student capacity of 67,194 students. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

