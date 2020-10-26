AiLink Token (ALI) Market Capitalization Achieves $146,782.26

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 44.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $146,782.26 and approximately $3,441.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene and Bilaxy. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00114939 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000788 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00020924 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007659 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000193 BTC.

AiLink Token is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AiLink Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

