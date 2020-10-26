Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.75 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

