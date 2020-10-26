Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells $62,832.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 10 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.06 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

