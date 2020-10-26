Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $33.81 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

