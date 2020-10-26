Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Alarm.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised Alarm.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $591,036.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,736.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $945,885.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,937.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,623 shares of company stock worth $2,672,746. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

