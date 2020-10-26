Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.62% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $405,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $190,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,898. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.35.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

