Alias Price Tops $0.0729 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Alias has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alias has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00021012 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00024899 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004046 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00016829 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004494 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Alias Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

