Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $838.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

