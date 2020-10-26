Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lifted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.98. The company had a trading volume of 241,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average of $243.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $838.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

