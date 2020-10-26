Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $335.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $315.38 and last traded at $313.18, with a volume of 76255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.92.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $838.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.14 and its 200-day moving average is $243.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

