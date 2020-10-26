Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) vs. Acushnet (OTCMKTS:GOLF) Critical Analysis

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Acushnet has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acushnet and Alliance Sports Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $1.68 billion 1.54 $121.07 million $1.60 21.74 Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acushnet and Alliance Sports Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 2 6 1 0 1.89 Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acushnet currently has a consensus price target of $28.43, suggesting a potential downside of 18.27%. Given Acushnet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and Alliance Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 3.94% 7.91% 4.02% Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acushnet beats Alliance Sports Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment offers golf balls, such as Pro V1, Pro V1x, AVX, Tour Soft, Velocity, DT TruSoft, and Pinnacle golf balls, as well as provides custom imprinted golf balls with corporate logos, tournament logos, country club or resort logos, and personalization on Titleist and Pinnacle golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment designs and develops golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel gears, head covers, and other golf gears, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment provides shoes, such as traditional, spikeless, athletic, and casual shoes; gloves that include leather construction, synthetic, leather/synthetic combination, and specialty gloves; and outerwear and apparels, such as performance outerwear, performance golf apparels, and golf leisure women apparels. It sells its products through golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other qualified retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About Alliance Sports Group

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States. It also offers ankle/wrist weights, body balls, core training products, electronics, gloves, hand/forearm products, hand weights, jump ropes, resistance bands, workout mats, yoga/Pilates items, and fitness apparel; and trimwear, accessories, and wellness products. The company offers its products through brands, including NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, Iprotec Firearm Lighting, Weatherrite Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. It was formerly known as Bollinger Industries, Inc. and changed Alliance Sports Group, L.P. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. was founded in 1974 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

