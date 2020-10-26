Allianz’s (ALIZY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Nord/LB lowered shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $31.65 billion for the quarter.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

