Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Alphabet by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,617.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,089. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,508.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,448.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

