Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,809.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,514.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,452.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

