Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,714.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,514.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,452.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

