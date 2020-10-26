Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB raised Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.96.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$17.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.17.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

