AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

UHAL stock opened at $368.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.74. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AMERCO by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in AMERCO by 5,511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AMERCO by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

