Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $408,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.68. 6,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

