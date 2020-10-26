Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $18,823,460.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dieter Ehrmanntraut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

Amphenol stock opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 57.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 282,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 102,669 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $4,267,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

