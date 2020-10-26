Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $2.19

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,606,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $515.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 2,920.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

