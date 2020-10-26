Analyzing Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Bistro and Crimson Wine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Bistro and Crimson Wine Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $10,000.00 2,566.62 -$1.17 million N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group $67.14 million 1.67 -$4.87 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crimson Wine Group.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55% Crimson Wine Group -9.07% -2.30% -1.95%

Summary

Home Bistro beats Crimson Wine Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brands. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

