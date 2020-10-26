Analyzing HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Moxian and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00

HealthStream has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.91%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Moxian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moxian and HealthStream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $370,000.00 54.26 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A HealthStream $254.11 million 2.65 $15.77 million $0.44 47.89

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Volatility & Risk

Moxian has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Moxian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A 217.18% 27.15% HealthStream 7.25% 4.44% 3.10%

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream, a SaaS-based solution for recruiting, application submission, verification of licensure and other credentials, privileging, appointments by credentialing committees, enrollment, network management, onboarding, and performance evaluation; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing and privileging processes for hospitals; EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups; CredentialMyDoc, a SaaS-based solution to credential and enroll providers with payers for reimbursement, and to apply and maintain privileges, primarily in ambulatory care settings; and EchoAccess, a platform to support hospital call centers with physician referral and provider directories functionalities. Further, it provides NurseGrid Mobile, an application for nurses to manage and share their schedules, swap shifts, communicate with one another, and to coordinate work and non-work activities. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

