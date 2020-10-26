Analyzing Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) & Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) and Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Industries has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kelso Technologies and Trinity Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10% Trinity Industries 0.91% 4.68% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kelso Technologies and Trinity Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Industries 1 1 1 0 2.00

Trinity Industries has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Trinity Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Industries is more favorable than Kelso Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kelso Technologies and Trinity Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.34 $3.33 million N/A N/A Trinity Industries $3.01 billion 0.83 $137.60 million $1.26 16.76

Trinity Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies.

Summary

Trinity Industries beats Kelso Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 103,705 owned or leased railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The All Other segment manufactures guardrail, crash cushions, and other highway barriers; and engages in the logistics and other peripheral businesses. The company sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

