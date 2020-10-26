Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Antofagasta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

