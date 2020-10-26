Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.07.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 1,803,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $41,067,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after acquiring an additional 437,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.