ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) versus Concho Resources (OTCMKTS:CXO) Head to Head Survey

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Concho Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Concho Resources and ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources 0 5 19 0 2.79 ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concho Resources currently has a consensus target price of $74.83, indicating a potential upside of 59.32%. Given Concho Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concho Resources and ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources $4.59 billion 2.01 -$705.00 million $3.05 15.40 ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concho Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Concho Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Concho Resources has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has a beta of 3.75, suggesting that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Concho Resources and ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources -256.19% 5.27% 3.59% ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Concho Resources beats ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH Company Profile

Arabella Exploration, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. The company primarily holds interest the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. It holds interest in approximately 1,562 net acres in the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the company had approximately 785,470 thousand barrels of estimated net proved oil reserves; and 1,571,842 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Arabella Exploration, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.