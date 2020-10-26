Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

