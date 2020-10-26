Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.05

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 9765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $269,417.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $256,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $12,784,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

