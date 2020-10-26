Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $13,500.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

