Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (CVE:LIT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Argentina Lithium & Energy shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 8,750 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.99 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Arizaro lithium brine project located on the Arizaro Salar in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

