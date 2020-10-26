Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Shares of Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 56,200 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) Company Profile (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds 80% interest in the Vanadium Ridge property, a vanadium and magnetite mineralization that consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of 2,151 hectares located in Barriere, British Columbia.

