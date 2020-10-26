Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.44.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

