Argus Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

