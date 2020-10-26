Argus Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.69.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

