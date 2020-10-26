ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Critical Analysis

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ARMOUR Residential REIT and New York City REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 3 0 0 1.75 New York City REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. New York City REIT has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.93%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and New York City REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.43 -$249.90 million $2.27 4.29 New York City REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York City REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -68.21% 9.95% 1.28% New York City REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats New York City REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

