Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.61.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

