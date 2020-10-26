Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,572.72

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $47,572.72 and approximately $302,250.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,188.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.03071359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.17 or 0.02010622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00435343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.01023851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00473762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,981,371 coins and its circulating supply is 6,936,828 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

