Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APAM opened at $43.25 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

