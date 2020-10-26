ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 27th. CSFB started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.