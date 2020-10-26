ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.81.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, with a total value of C$319,580.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,133,346 shares in the company, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.

Shares of ACO.X traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.24. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$54.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

